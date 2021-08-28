Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Chevron by 11.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 586,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,028,000 after acquiring an additional 59,663 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Chevron by 9.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 7.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 9.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,281,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,358,112. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

