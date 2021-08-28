Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 189.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

INTC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,524,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,030,197. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

