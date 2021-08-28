Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of AOA stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.93. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $72.11.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

