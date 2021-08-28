Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 3.0% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.94. 2,228,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,954. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $70.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.