Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Acquires 4,851 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 906.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.60. 1,681,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,375. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $163.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

