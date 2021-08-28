Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.73. 3,749,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,546. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $232.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

