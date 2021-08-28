Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $97.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,131 shares of company stock valued at $5,274,995 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 270.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 36,542 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 141,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Clean Harbors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 487,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

