City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CIO opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.03. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $701.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

CIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in City Office REIT stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

