Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases 608 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded up $8.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $632.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,281. The company has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $575.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.85 and a 1 year high of $635.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.