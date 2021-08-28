Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $1.62 Million Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 291,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,047,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 546,563 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $205,570,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $7,828,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 530,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 43,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

NUV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.75. 146,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,550. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

