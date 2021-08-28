Citizens National Bank Trust Department Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.4% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.83. 2,511,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

