Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New $493,000 Investment in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,493,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,929,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,963,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,329,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

MNTV opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Momentive Global news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $32,619.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $262,195.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,369. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

