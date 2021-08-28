Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New $384,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,677,000 after acquiring an additional 125,703 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 781.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $247.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $248.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

