Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Xylem were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 42.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 30.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after acquiring an additional 477,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 44.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,012,000 after acquiring an additional 449,886 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 43.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 661,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 200,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $134.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.60. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.72 and a 52-week high of $136.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

