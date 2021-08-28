Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $157.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.04.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.