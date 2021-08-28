Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $72.99. 13,669,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,779,406. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

