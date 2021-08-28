Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 11,397 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.02. 14,795,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,271,477. The stock has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

