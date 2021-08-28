Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Sells $2,970,000.00 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $59.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $18,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

