Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Trading Up 3.8%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) traded up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.89. 1,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.32.

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.