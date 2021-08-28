Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will announce $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $3.08. Cimarex Energy posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 403.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $8.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $10.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $13.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

XEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

XEC traded up $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.75. 1,067,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,501. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $76.39.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,140,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,314,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

