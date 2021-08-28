Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cigna by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after acquiring an additional 87,137 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Cigna by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.16.

NYSE CI opened at $210.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

