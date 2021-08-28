CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$48.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMO. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.93.

IMO stock opened at C$33.76 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$14.86 and a twelve month high of C$42.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The company has a market cap of C$24.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$35.16.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

