Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Chubb worth $165,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,433,000 after purchasing an additional 306,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139,461 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,867,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,024 shares of company stock worth $8,681,754 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB opened at $186.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

