ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to report $17.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.82 million and the lowest is $16.84 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $14.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $69.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.40 million to $71.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $103.22 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $107.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 37.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $574.22 million, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.68. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 82,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at $412,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at $38,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

