Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 40,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 221,755 shares.The stock last traded at $14.00 and had previously closed at $13.55.

KDNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.06.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 208,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $2,497,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 7,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $135,000. 45.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

