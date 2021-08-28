China CGame, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China CGame, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the July 29th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CCGM opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03. China CGame has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

China CGame Company Profile

China CGame, Inc develops Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) in China. It focuses on self-developed MMORPGs game titles that are based on China's iconic characters and nostalgic epochs. The company owns two self-developed game engines, Turbo and Apocalypse. It intends to sell prepaid game cards to a range of regional distributors in China; and directly sell game points to players through its online sales platform.

