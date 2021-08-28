Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ CSSEP opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.