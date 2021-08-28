Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. 940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.04.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 408.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

