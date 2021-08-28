Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of TSE CHW traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.50. 19,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,197. The company has a current ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 37.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13. The firm has a market cap of C$192.43 million and a P/E ratio of 8.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.17. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$4.74 and a 1-year high of C$13.89.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$30.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 1.3634842 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$70,991.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at C$683,293.96. Also, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 4,200 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.47 per share, with a total value of C$48,184.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,873,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,497,174.32. Insiders have purchased 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $123,417 in the last three months.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Chesswood Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.