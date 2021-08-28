Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$12.96 on Friday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$9.40 and a 52 week high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -682.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.20.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSH.UN shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.