Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $802.65

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $802.65 and last traded at $794.25, with a volume of 3080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $796.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.14.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $744.46. The company has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

