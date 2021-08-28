Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stake Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 23.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

