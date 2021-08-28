CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Short Interest Update

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CGEI opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.94. CGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.
About CGE Energy
