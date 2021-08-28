CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Short Interest Update

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CGEI opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.94. CGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

CGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of energy solutions. The firm engineers and implements energy projects that reduces the energy and operating costs. Its services include installing energy efficient LED lighting, solar panels, wind generation and other energy management technologies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Brighton, MI.

