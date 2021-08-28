Ceres (CERES) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $209,495.00

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Ceres has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $209,495.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded flat against the dollar. One Ceres coin can now be bought for about $203.58 or 0.00415819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00127371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00153024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,790.64 or 0.99654953 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.90 or 0.00994491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.15 or 0.06560819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 11,636 coins and its circulating supply is 8,636 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

