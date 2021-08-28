Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Century Casinos worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Century Casinos by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 82,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Century Casinos by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Century Casinos by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

CNTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $401.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 3.14. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.