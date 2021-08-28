Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in August

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CJPRY stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. Central Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

