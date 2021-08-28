Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $240.98

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.98 ($3.15) and traded as low as GBX 231 ($3.02). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 241.50 ($3.16), with a volume of 373,872 shares.

CAML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of £425.11 million and a PE ratio of 13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 240.98.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

