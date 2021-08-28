Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 4.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 2.9% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 2.2% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC opened at $63.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

