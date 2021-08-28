Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CELTF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price target on shares of Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of CELTF stock remained flat at $$1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,436. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.42. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

