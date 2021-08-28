Cellnet Group Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:CLT)

Cellnet Group Limited (ASX:CLT) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Cellnet Group alerts:

Cellnet Group Company Profile

Cellnet Group Limited engages in the distribution, warehousing, and logistics businesses primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company sources and distributes brands of lifestyle technology products, including mobile phones, gaming, tablets, and notebooks/hybrid accessories through retail and business channels; and fulfillment services to the mobile telecommunications and retail industries.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Cellnet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.