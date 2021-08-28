Cellnet Group Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:CLT)

Cellnet Group Limited (ASX:CLT) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Cellnet Group Company Profile
