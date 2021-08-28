CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTGLY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $13.19 target price on shares of CD Projekt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. AlphaValue cut shares of CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. VTB Capital cut shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 56,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,301. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

