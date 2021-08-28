Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CATB. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

CATB stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

