carVertical Achieves Market Cap of $5.21 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One carVertical coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $110,338.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

carVertical Coin Profile

carVertical (CV) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

