Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

NYSE:CARS opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.10 million, a P/E ratio of 161.90 and a beta of 2.34. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Cars.com’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,634,000. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 28.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after buying an additional 1,248,550 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 6.9% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 90,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after buying an additional 412,315 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 626,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

