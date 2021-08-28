Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) CRO Douglas Neal Miller Sells 8,399 Shares of Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $893.10 million, a PE ratio of 161.90 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

