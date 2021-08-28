CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.61 Billion

Brokerages expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report $6.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.12 billion and the lowest is $6.33 billion. CarMax posted sales of $5.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $26.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.48 billion to $27.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.15 billion to $29.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

NYSE KMX traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.59. 428,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,109. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.95.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 80.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 30,323 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth $830,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CarMax by 48.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after purchasing an additional 314,474 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 253,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CarMax by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after purchasing an additional 324,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.