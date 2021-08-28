Carlton Investments Limited (CIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Carlton Investments Limited (ASX:CIN) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Sunday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
The company has a quick ratio of 62.89, a current ratio of 62.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
