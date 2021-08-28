CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of CARG opened at $30.95 on Thursday. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $398,269.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,490.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,178 shares of company stock valued at $13,414,706. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

