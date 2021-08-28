Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CARA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

CARA opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.31 million, a PE ratio of 91.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

