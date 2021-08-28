Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

NYSE:COF opened at $175.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

